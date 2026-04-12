Hungarian parliamentary election voting held at embassy in Baku

12 April 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Voting for Hungary’s parliamentary elections was successfully held at the Hungarian Embassy in Baku, according to the embassy, AzerNEWS reports.

A total of 54 out of 55 registered voters participated in the voting process, reflecting a high turnout among eligible voters in Azerbaijan.

"We express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for their support," the embassy said in a statement.

Parliamentary elections across Hungary took place on the same day, with polling stations operating from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.