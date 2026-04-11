China may send Iran air defence systems despite ceasefire

11 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

US intelligence indicates that China may provide Iran with new air defence systems in the near future, potentially including shoulder‑launched anti‑aircraft missiles (MANPADS), AzerNEWS reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The report suggests Tehran may be using the two‑week ceasefire to restock certain weapons systems with help from key international partners, and that Beijing may be attempting to channel shipments through third countries to conceal their origin.

MANPADS pose an asymmetric threat to low‑flying US military aircraft, a danger that was evident during the five‑week conflict and could re‑emerge if the ceasefire collapses. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the report, stating: “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.” The spokesperson added that China consistently fulfils its international obligations and urged the US to refrain from “baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism.”

The two‑week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan with support from Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, took effect on Wednesday after weeks of fighting that began on 28 February. Nearly 3,000 Iranians have been killed, along with at least 13 US servicemen, and the conflict has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil‑shipping route. Direct US‑Iran talks are underway in Islamabad, but allegations of weapons shipments threaten to undermine the fragile truce.