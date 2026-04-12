Iran reports over 3,300 war deaths as civilian toll details emerge

12 April 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran has released updated figures on casualties from the recent conflict, with more than 3,300 deaths officially identified, according to the head of the Iranian Medical Expertise Organization, Abbas Masjedi, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to local media, Masjedi said that 2,875 of the identified victims are men and 496 are women. The highest number of fatalities was recorded in the provinces of Tehran, Hormuzgan, and Isfahan.

The breakdown of casualties also highlights the impact across age groups. Among the dead are 7 infants under the age of one, 255 children aged between 1 and 12, and 121 teenagers aged 13 to 18. The majority of victims fall within the working-age population, with 1,761 individuals aged between 19 and 40, while 907 were between 41 and 60 years old, and 223 were over 61.

Masjedi noted that while most of those killed are Iranian citizens, foreign nationals are also among the victims, including citizens of Afghanistan, Syria, Türkiye, Pakistan, China, Iraq, and Lebanon.

The figures come in the aftermath of escalating hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel. The conflict began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran following stalled negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran responded with missile and UAV attacks targeting Israeli territory and US facilities in the region.

A temporary two-week ceasefire was reached on April 7 with mediation by Pakistan, though talks held in Islamabad on April 11 failed to produce a broader agreement, leaving uncertainty over the next phase of the conflict.