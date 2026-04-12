Ghalibaf: Time to decide if US can earn our trust

12 April 2026 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated on Sunday that the United States has "understood" Iran's "logic and principles," adding that now is the time to decide whether Washington can earn Tehran's trust, AzerNEWS reports.

"Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have goodwill and the necessary will, but due to the experience of the two previous wars, we do not trust the other side," Ghalibaf wrote on X after participating in negotiations with the US in Islamabad, Pakistan, which he said lasted for 21 hours. "We consider every mirror to be another method of authority diplomacy, alongside military struggle, for upholding the rights of the Iranian nation, and we will not for a moment cease our efforts to consolidate the achievements of the forty days of Iran's national defense," he stated, thanking Pakistan for its mediation efforts.

On the other hand, US Vice President JD Vance, who led his country's delegation, revealed that no deal was reached and that Tehran did not accept Washington's demands.

Speaking after marathon negotiations in Islamabad, Vice President JD Vance outlined the outcome and U.S. position, saying Washington has shared with Iran its “final and best offer” on “a method of understanding.” Adding: “We’ll see if the Iranians accept.”

Here’s more from Vance:

Talks lasted 21 hours with what he described as “substantive discussions” with Iran

No agreement reached, which Vance framed as “bad news for Iran much more than… the United States”

U.S. presented clear red lines and terms, saying Iran “chose not to accept” them

Did not detail the demands, but suggested core disagreement is US wants a firm, long-term commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon or the capability to rapidly build one

Vance claimed Iran’s previous enrichment facilities have been destroyed, but said the issue is now political will, not capability

Confirmed talks covered frozen assets and broader issues, but no breakthroughs were achieved

Said the U.S. was “flexible” and negotiating in good faith, while maintaining its core conditions

U.S. officials were in constant contact with Trump and the national security team throughout the negotiations

Washington leaves here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding, that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept,” Vance said.