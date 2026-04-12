China launches wide-ranging initiative to expand influence over Taiwan

12 April 2026 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese government has announced a 10-point policy package aimed at improving relations with Taiwan, outlining a range of measures to strengthen cross-strait cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China, the initiative is designed to enhance engagement between the mainland and the island across political, economic, and social spheres.

The package includes a proposal to establish a regular communication mechanism between the Communist Party of China and Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), as well as the creation of a joint platform to promote youth exchanges.

Infrastructure and connectivity also feature prominently. Plans include sharing water, electricity, and natural gas between China’s Fujian province and the nearby Taiwanese islands of Kinmen and Matsu, alongside the potential construction of a sea bridge linking the regions.

The policy package also предусматривает the resumption of some cross-strait flights that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as allowing residents of Fujian and Shanghai to visit Taiwan as tourists. A new airport in Xiamen, Fujian province, is expected to be opened for use by residents of Kinmen Island.

In the trade sector, the measures aim to simplify the registration process for Taiwanese food producers and establish mechanisms to ensure quarantine standards for agricultural and fishery products entering the mainland market.

Additional provisions include building infrastructure such as docks and bridges for Taiwanese fishing vessels, expanding opportunities for small-scale trade, and supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises from Taiwan seeking access to mainland markets.

Cultural cooperation is also addressed, with plans to support the screening of Taiwanese television programs, documentaries, and cartoons in mainland China, as well as enabling participation of Taiwanese citizens in microdrama productions.

The initiative reflects Beijing’s broader efforts to expand cross-strait ties through economic integration and people-to-people exchanges.