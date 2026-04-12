Israel on alert for possible return to war with Iran

12 April 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Sunday ordered the army to enter heightened preparedness following the collapse of US-Iran talks in Pakistan, according to Israeli media outlets, AzerNEWS reports.

Military sources claimed that the army entered combat protocol, which had also been enacted before the beginning of Israel's attacks on Iran in June 2025 and February this year. At the same time, another source told Israel's Ma'ariv newspaper it remains uncertain whether the next round of negotiations between the US and Iran will be held, adding the White House might make decisions at "great speed."

Tehran had previously called for an immediate halt to Israeli attacks against Lebanon, insisting that the country was covered by the truce. The IDF, however, continued attacking Hezbollah, while the militant group responded with rocket and drone strikes against northern Israel.