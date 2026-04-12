Azerbaijan reopens embassy in Iran, resumes operations with limited staff

12 April 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran resumed its operations on April 12, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

In the initial phase, the diplomatic mission will function with a limited staff, including the ambassador and a small number of diplomatic and administrative personnel. The ministry noted that operations will be gradually expanded, taking into account security and organizational considerations.

The reopening comes shortly after the cessation of hostilities in the region and the announcement of a temporary ceasefire, signaling a move toward stabilization.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the decision to resume embassy activities underscores the importance Azerbaijan places on its relations with neighboring and friendly Iran.