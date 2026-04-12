Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan mark easter with night services in Khachmaz [PHOTOS]

12 April 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Orthodox Christians living in Azerbaijan have celebrated Easter, one of the most important holidays in the Christian calendar, with night services held in the northern region of the country.

According to AzerNEWS, Easter services began on the night of Saturday to Sunday at the St. Nicholas the Wonderworker Orthodox Church in Khachmaz, drawing members of the local Christian community from across the northern regions.

Worshippers gathered to take part in religious services, listen to sacred hymns, and light candles as part of traditional Easter observances.

Archpriest Hieromonk Georgy Budagov of the church noted that the Orthodox community in the region celebrates Easter each year at a high level, with strong participation from local believers.

Easter, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is considered one of the oldest and most significant Christian holidays. This year, it is observed on April 12 according to the Orthodox calendar.

Traditional celebrations include preparations beginning earlier in the week, with believers baking Easter cakes, preparing festive dishes, and bringing them to church on Saturday. The midnight transition from Saturday to Sunday is marked by a cross procession, symbolizing the beginning of the Resurrection feast.

On Easter Day, families gather around festive tables, exchange traditional foods, share decorated eggs, and greet each other with the words “Jesus is Risen!”