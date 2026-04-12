ADY boosts grain transport in March as rail freight growth continues from 2024 levels

12 April 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

In March 2026, Azerbaijan Railways transported 151,912 tons of grain and cereal crops, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

The volume represents an 18 percent year-on-year rise, reflecting growing demand for rail-based agricultural logistics and the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s role as a regional transport hub.

Transit shipments of grain and similar cargo reached 28,116 tons during the month, up 27 percent compared to March 2025. Notably, transit volumes along the North-South corridor increased nearly threefold, while the North-West direction recorded a more moderate growth of 3 percent.

The upward trend builds on broader rail freight expansion recorded in 2024. According to official data, ADY transported over 18.5 million tons of cargo across transit, import, export, and domestic operations last year, highlighting sustained growth in Azerbaijan’s railway sector.