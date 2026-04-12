Serbia could lose €1.5bn from EU over close ties with Moscow

12 April 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Serbia could face the loss of up to €1.5 billion in European funding as the European Commission assesses concerns over democratic backsliding and Belgrade’s continued alignment with Moscow, AzerNEWS reports via Politico.

According to officials, the Commission is increasingly concerned developments in Serbia, including legislation seen as undermining judicial independence, pressure on protesters, and repeated interference in independent media.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos told Politico that Brussels is reviewing whether Serbia still meets the conditions required to receive funding under EU financial instruments available to candidate countries.

“We are becoming increasingly worried about what is happening in Serbia,” she said, pointing to a pattern of anti-democratic measures and governance concerns.

Another key issue is Serbia’s reluctance to align its foreign policy with the EU, particularly regarding Russia. Belgrade, traditionally seen as a close partner of Moscow in the Balkans, has also seen senior officials make openly anti-European statements.

Tensions were further highlighted in December 2025, when Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić skipped an EU-Western Balkans summit, criticizing the slow pace of Serbia’s accession process.

In February, Vučić co-authored an article suggesting Serbia could prioritize closer economic cooperation with the EU over full membership. In response, Kos emphasized that significant reforms would still be required for Serbia to access the EU single market and benefit from visa-free travel.

Discussions within the European Commission on potentially suspending funding have intensified in recent weeks, according to multiple EU officials speaking anonymously. A forthcoming opinion by the Venice Commission on controversial judicial reforms — expected by the end of April — could play a decisive role in triggering such a move.

Serbia’s EU ambassador and chief negotiator, Danijel Apostolović, expressed confidence that funding would not be suspended, reiterating Belgrade’s commitment to EU membership and willingness to consider the Venice Commission’s recommendations.

The EU remains Serbia’s largest financial supporter. Between 2021 and 2024, the country received more than €586 million in grants, alongside an additional €1.5 billion made available conditional on reforms.