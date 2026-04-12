UBOC extends ‘Neptun’ rig operations at Umid gas field through 2027

12 April 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Umid Babek Operating Company and Caspian Oilfield Service have signed an agreement to continue the operation of the “Neptun” jack-up drilling rig at the Umid gas field until the end of 2027, AzerNEWS reports.

According to UBOC, the “Neptun” rig is currently drilling a subsea appraisal well at a depth exceeding 7,000 meters in the southern wing of the field, marking the deepest well in the history of both SOCAR and the Umid field.

The operation is also notable as the first subsea drilling activity conducted using a jack-up rig in the Caspian region, highlighting a significant technological advancement in offshore exploration.

UBOC emphasized that the experience gained from the project is expected to accelerate offshore gas production, enable a more detailed assessment of existing reserves, and enhance the expertise of its drilling engineering team in subsea operations.

The company added that its cooperation with COS remains a key pillar as development of the Umid field progresses to its next phase.