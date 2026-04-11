Iran presents 10-point proposal to Pakistan ahead of US talks

11 April 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has formally conveyed a set of ten proposals outlining its position on ongoing negotiations with the United States, sharing the details with Pakistani officials, AzerNEWS reports, citing Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Speaking to Iranian media in Islamabad, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the proposals reflect Tehran’s core demands as diplomatic efforts intensify. He noted that the visit of a delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to the Pakistani capital effectively marked the beginning of a new phase of discussions.

Baghaei emphasized that talks between Iran and Pakistan are ongoing, with both sides engaged in active consultations and exchanges of views. He added that it is crucial for Iran to clearly articulate its position without ambiguity as the diplomatic process unfolds.

The developments come in the aftermath of a 41-day conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Following the escalation, a two-week ceasefire was brokered with Pakistan’s mediation, creating space for renewed diplomatic engagement.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran are expected to take place in Islamabad in the coming hours, signaling a potentially significant step toward de-escalation and dialogue.