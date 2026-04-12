First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Easter [PHOTO]

12 April 2026 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

The post says: "I cordially congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Easter, and wish strong health and happiness to our compatriots!"

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Easter, AzerNEWS reports.

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