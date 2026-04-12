NATO now wants to help with Hormuz, according to Trump

12 April 2026 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that NATO countries are now willing to help the US regarding Iran's blockade of the Hormuz Strait, AzerNEWS reports.

He also repeated what he wrote earlier today about imposing a naval blockade of Iran.

The closure of the waterway will "take some time," the US leader added. Trump clarified that NATO wants to help clear mines from the strait, while likening the impending blockade to the US military operation in Venezuela, but on a "higher level".

Additionally, Trump again declared that the main remaining problem in talks with the Iranians was their unwillingness to give up nuclear ambitions, reiterating that Washington would not allow it. Speaking about his post on social media, warning that a "whole civilization would die," the US president clarified the statement brought the Iranians to the negotiating table.