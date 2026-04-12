Putin ready to help resolve Iran conflict after US failed negotiations
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, expressing his readiness to assist in helping find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.
"The President of Iran provided an assessment of the Iranian-American negotiations held on April 11 in Islamabad and expressed appreciation for Russia’s principled position, including in international forums, aimed at de-escalating the situation. Masoud Pezeshkian also thanked Russia for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Iranian people," the Kremlin said in a statement. Furthermore, Putin told his Iranian colleague Moscow would continue contacts with its partners in the Middle East in an effort to facilitate diplomacy and help achieve "just and lasting" peace in the region.
Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to developing and strengthening bilateral relations.
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