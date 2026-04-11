National Art Museum hosts exhibition and book launch of renowned artist [PHOTOS]

11 April 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a vibrant cultural event – the opening of a solo exhibition by the renowned contemporary artist and Honored Artist Vugar Ali, titled "On the Wings of Time.Vugar Ali", AzerNEWS reports.

Vugar Ali, as well as the presentation of a book of the same name, which serves as a unique guide to his artistic universe. The project was implemented by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Speakers included Murad Huseynov, Deputy Culture Minister and People's Artist; Idris Isayev, Deputy Minister of Science and Education; Shirin Melikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Associate Professor; Jeyran Mahmudova, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Professor; and Sevil Karimova, the author of the book, Vice-Rector of the same university, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and Associate Professor. They emphasized the multifaceted palette and significance of the artist's creative journey, highlighting the depth of his artistic language, where national spiritual values, mythological motifs, and symbolic images intertwine. Special mention was made of Sevil Karimova's monograph – a publication in both Azerbaijani and English, which unveils the artist’s system of images, his symbolic code, and his plastic solutions in a broad cultural context, linking them with national identity.

In conclusion, Vugar Ali delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone who contributed to the creation of the book and the organization of the exhibition, and invited the guests to immerse themselves in the world of his works.

The exhibition showcases about 40 of the artist's works, each piece telling a separate story, filled with symbols and associations. The concept of the exhibition, where tradition and modernity blend seamlessly, reveals a multifaceted view of Vugar Ali's creative process. Here, images inspired by folk tales come to life, but are reinterpreted through the artist's individual aesthetic lens: Nar Gizi, Nargila, and Nar Pärisi (The Pomegranate Fairy) become not just characters but metaphors for time, memory, and the feminine essence. Since the 1980s, this theme has remained an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the artist, evolving into new forms and artistic interpretations.

The works presented go beyond narrative – they convey the artist's inner world, emotional energy, and philosophical reflections. The complex and recognizable style of Vugar Ali was shaped at the intersection of academic tradition and avant-garde thinking: the deformation of form, bold use of color, and rhythm give his compositions a unique dynamism and depth.

A special place in his work is occupied by the synthesis of science and art. Influenced by the ideas of Professor Khudu Mammadov, the artist turns to the principles of crystallography, transforming them into ornamental structures. This approach is evident both in the compositional logic and the aesthetics of his works. In recent years, the artist's interest in volumetric forms, as well as in the traditions of Azerbaijani miniature painting, has become more apparent, adding a new spatial expressiveness to his works.

The plastic, graceful silhouettes, resonating with ancient archetypes, create subtle associations with music and mugham, while the dynamics of the figures and the precise composition form a harmonious artistic space, in which the viewer becomes a participant in a visual dialogue.

In the monograph "On the Wings of Time. Vugar Ali," Sevil Karimova systematically analyzes the stages of the artist's life and work, the evolution of his aesthetic views, and his relationship with national and spiritual values. His personal style is explored in a scholarly journalistic manner within the historical and cultural context.