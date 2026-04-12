Donald Trump reportedly orders blockade of Hormuz Strait and threatens to blow to hell Iranian vessels

12 April 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump ordered on Sunday a blockade of the Hormuz Strait and to "interdict" every vessel in international waters that "has paid a toll to Iran." The US leader declared that the talks with Iran went well, but Iran was unwilling to unblock the strait and give up its nuclear program, AzerNEWS reports.

United States President Donald Trump ordered on Sunday a blockade of the Hormuz Strait and to "interdict" every vessel in international waters that "has paid a toll to Iran." The US leader declared that the talks with Iran went well, but said Tehran was unwilling to unblock the strait and give up its nuclear program.

"We will also begin destroying the mines [that] the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!" he wrote on Truth Social. Furthermore, he added the blockade would "begin shortly," and other nations would participate, without revealing which.

"They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!" he threatened after an apparent failure of the talks in Pakistan.

Pakistan, the country currently leading the mediation efforts, released a statement expressing gratitude to both sides for their willingness to negotiate and urging them to uphold the ceasefire until a deal could be reached.