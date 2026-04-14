Azerbaijan sends 22 railcars of diesel fuel to Armenia

14 April 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new shipment of fuel is set to be exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia, marking the continued expansion of cross-border trade following the easing of transit restrictions.

AzerNEWS reports that 22 rail tank cars loaded with diesel fuel will be dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia today. In parallel, four railcars carrying fertilizer from Russia will transit through Azerbaijani territory en route to Armenia.

Cumulative exports highlight the growing scale of energy deliveries between the two countries. To date, Azerbaijan has supplied Armenia with 6,312 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline.

The shipments follow a policy shift announced on October 21, 2025, when Ilham Aliyev stated in a joint press briefing with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first such transit cargo under the new framework involved the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Subsequent shipments have steadily increased in volume and frequency. On December 18, 2025, SOCAR delivered 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo—comprising 48 railcars—was sent, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. Two days later, on January 11, an additional 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline were transported in 18 railcars.

Fuel exports continued in the following months. On February 25, Azerbaijan shipped 4,500 tons of diesel fuel. On March 5, another consignment included 1,984 tons of diesel fuel across 31 railcars, along with two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer.

Grain shipments also formed part of the transit corridor. On March 9, seven railcars of Russian grain were delivered, followed by an additional shipment on March 11 totaling 1,023 tons (770 tons net) across 11 railcars.

Later in March, on the 24th, Azerbaijan sent four railcars carrying 271 tons of fertilizer and one railcar with 68 tons of buckwheat. On March 25, a further five railcars transported 350 tons of wheat to Armenia.

The steady flow of fuel, agricultural goods, and fertilizers underscores the gradual normalization of economic links in the South Caucasus, as Azerbaijan positions itself as a key transit hub connecting regional markets.