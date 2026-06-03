Water supply reaches 6,321 subscribers in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

3 June 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 6,321 subscribers are currently covered by water supply services in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan (ADSEA).

The agency said that water services are being provided to 3,264 subscribers in Khankendi, 878 in Fuzuli, 690 in Jabrayil, 535 in Shusha, 380 in Lachin, 367 in Khojavend, and 207 in Kalbajar.

The largest number of subscribers is recorded in Khankendi, where a 104-kilometer water supply network, a 67-kilometer sewage system, 15 sub-artesian wells, and two water treatment facilities with a combined daily capacity of 16,000 cubic meters are currently in operation.

In Shusha, authorities operate a 34.5-kilometer water supply network and a 27.5-kilometer sewage system. Khojavend has a 48-kilometer network, while Hadrut maintains a 35-kilometer system. In Aghdara, a 52-kilometer water supply network and a 37-kilometer main pipeline are in service.

Additionally, water services are provided to 364 consumers in Khojaly, 50 in Aghdara, and 27 in Zangilan.