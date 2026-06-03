KPMG partner emphasizes strategic role of Azerbaijan in green energy
Azerbaijan requires further development of green energy corridors to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy, In an exclusive interview with AzerNEWS, Vitaly Yakovlev, Managing Partner at KPMG, noted.
Touching on the key challenges slowing the large-scale deployment of renewable energy, Yakovlev stressed that additional work is needed on green corridors, although significant progress has already been made in assessing their technical capabilities.
"For the further development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, further development of green corridors is required," he emphasized.
Commenting on the role of the South Caucasus in the regional energy landscape, Yakovlev said that Azerbaijan has strong potential to become an important energy hub connecting Europe and Asia.
He pointed to Azerbaijan’s substantial renewable energy potential, estimated at around 27 gigawatts, as well as its strategic geographical location.
"Therefore, Azerbaijan is best positioned to become the point that connects the resources of Central Asia, Azerbaijan itself, and the demand and opportunities of European markets," Yakovlev added
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