Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets Serbian National Assembly Chair

3 June 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Speaker of Serbia’s National Assembly, Ana Brnabić, on June 2 during her working visit to Serbia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Brnabić welcomed the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation and emphasized that Azerbaijan is a friendly and allied country for Serbia. She noted that relations between the two nations continue to develop steadily.

Gafarova praised the high-level organization of the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians held under the auspices of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, stressing that such events serve as important platforms for discussing pressing global challenges.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker also highlighted the significance of mutual visits and contacts at the highest levels between the two friendly and strategic partner countries. In this context, she underscored the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandar Vučić, as well as the agreements signed during those visits.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of other issues of mutual interest concerning interparliamentary cooperation.