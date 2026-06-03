President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Central Bank [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

3 June 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the new building of the Central Bank, AzerNEWS reports.

Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov briefed the head of state on the conditions created in the building.

The new building, located on Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Baku, designed in line with urban planning principles, blends high functionality with advanced technological features.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the exhibition, which features the conceptual approach, design elements, and technological evolution of the nation's banknotes through modern display methods.

The exhibition showcases the history, developmental stages, design elements, and security features of the national banknotes.

Designed for a workforce of 1,300, the 35-story building houses conference and press halls in addition to various meeting and training spaces.

The new building was designed with a strong focus on accessibility and inclusion, featuring infrastructure that ensures individuals with physical disabilities can enter and navigate the space comfortably and safely.

The building features 25 fully equipped rooms for hosting official meetings and gatherings.

Designed to meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability, the facility integrates advanced technology and modern information systems throughout.

To support employee well-being, the building includes a dedicated recreation area for leisure activities and a dining hall capable of accommodating 340 people.

The facility also features a fully equipped 240-seat conference hall for hosting a variety of events and presentations.

Multimedia facade enhances the building's visual identity at night, supporting diverse lighting scenarios and projections. The lighting of the territory and the building, including the facade, is equipped with motion-sensing LED technology, which significantly reduces power consumption during daylight hours.