Middle Corridor gains momentum as China–Europe trade routes diversify

3 June 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Middle Corridor is becoming an increasingly important route for trade between China, Central Asia and Europe as global supply chains undergo significant transformation, AzerNEWS reports, citing Mirziyod Mirkhamidov, Chairman of the Board of O‘ztemiryo‘lkonteyner.

Speaking at the 2nd Caspian International Forum on Transport, Transit and Logistics in Baku, Mirkhamidov highlighted the growing importance of transport diversification and uninterrupted supply chains amid changing geopolitical and economic conditions.

He noted that transport corridors running through Central Asia and the Caucasus, particularly the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), are attracting greater attention as businesses seek reliable alternatives for moving cargo between China and Europe.

According to Mirkhamidov, recent developments affecting major maritime routes, including tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, have contributed to the redirection of freight flows toward both land-based and alternative transport corridors. As a result, infrastructure along the Middle Corridor is experiencing increasing demand.

"Ensuring uninterrupted supply chains and diversifying transport and logistics routes have become key priorities for international trade," he said.

Citing industry analysis, Mirkhamidov noted that global logistics chains have changed by more than 35 percent over the past three years, while delivery times on certain routes have increased by 20 to 40 percent.

Against this backdrop, he described the Middle Corridor as one of the most promising transport routes linking China with Central Asia and onward to European markets.

The corridor currently handles a stable annual flow of approximately 5,000 containers, according to Mirkhamidov. This year, however, volumes are expected to increase significantly, reaching between 6,500 and 7,000 containers.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, which is viewed as a key component in creating a more efficient multimodal transport and logistics system across the region.

Mirkhamidov said that around 10,000 containers were transported along the corridor during 2025. In the first five months of 2026 alone, cargo volumes have already reached approximately 6,000 containers.

Based on current trends, O‘ztemiryo‘lkonteyner expects freight volumes along the route to increase by 15–20 percent compared to the previous year.