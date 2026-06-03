Azerbaijan’s cotton fiber exports approach $100 million in January-April

3 June 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan exported 68,400 tons of cotton fiber worth $93.4 million in January-April 2026, according to export statistics on non-oil products of Azerbaijani origin, AzerNEWS reports.

Data released by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan showed that cotton fiber exports increased by 49.9 percent in value terms and 60.3 percent in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported more than $1.121 billion worth of non-oil products during the first four months of 2026, marking an 18 percent increase year-on-year.

According to the report, cotton fiber accounted for 8.33 percent of Azerbaijan’s total non-oil exports during the reporting period.

The latest figures reflect Azerbaijan’s continued efforts to expand non-oil exports and strengthen the role of agriculture and textile-related industries in the country’s export structure.