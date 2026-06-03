bp expands advanced drilling technologies at ACG to boost efficiency

3 June 2026 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

New technologies being applied at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block are significantly increasing operational efficiency and improving hydrocarbon recovery, according to Fuad Ibrahimov, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during a special media session organized at the Baku Expo Center regarding technologies implemented by bp, Ibrahimov outlined several advanced drilling and completion solutions currently being deployed at ACG.

According to him, horizontal drilling and geonavigation technologies were first tested in 2024 before being expanded across the ACG field.

He explained that horizontal drilling allows the wellbore to remain within the target formation, while geonavigation technology guides drilling toward the most productive reservoir intervals. The combined application of the two technologies significantly increases contact with hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

“So far, this approach has been successfully applied in five wells in ACG,” Ibrahimov noted.

He also highlighted the use of independent sand screens with integrated flow control devices, describing them as a simpler open-hole completion alternative that still provides reliable sand control.

According to Ibrahimov, the integration of flow control devices allows greater flexibility in managing reservoir and fluid uncertainties while ensuring balanced pressure distribution across long well intervals and regulating flow to protect the screens.

The design, first implemented in December 2025, resulted in the region’s longest open-hole completion at 1,155 meters and marked the first use of independent sand screens with integrated flow control devices at ACG.

Ibrahimov further stated that multi-hole well technology is helping reduce drilling challenges in complex geological environments while enabling more efficient use of limited well slots.

By creating multiple formations from a single wellbore, the technology improves drainage efficiency and maximizes the use of existing infrastructure.

According to the company representative, the technology was successfully implemented at ACG for the first time this year, becoming the first multi-hole well drilled in the Caspian region.

He added that bp plans to expand the use of the technology in the future through integration with horizontal drilling, geonavigation and smart completion systems.