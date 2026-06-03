Winners of National Archery Championship honored with awards [PHOTOS]

3 June 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Archery Championship has been successfully held at Hovsan Olympic Sports Complex, AzerNEWS reports.

The sport competition was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Archery Federation, bringing together young athletes demonstrated their skills.

The winners of the competitions in the U-18 and U-21 categories were determined according to the results of the qualifying round.

In the U-18 category, Zahra Jarchili and Nurlan Rahimli took first place, Sumeyya Badalli and Sardar Valiyev took second place, and Yagmur Gurbanli and Huseyn Maharramov took third place.

In the U-21 category, Fatima Huseynli and Ali Ganbarli took first place, Aliya Aliyeva and Anar Javadzade took second place, and Kseniya Butrik and Islam Ismayilov took third place.

In the U-15 category of the national championship, Sona Rustamli and Mahammad Ismayilov rose to the highest step of the podium. Maryam Ibrahimli and Ahmad Ismayilov came in second, and Banu Mammadova and Saleh Mammadli came in third.

The athletes who finished in the final were presented with awards.

The Azerbaijan Archery Federation serves as the official representative of World Archery in Azerbaijan and oversees the development of the sport nationwide.

Established in 1963, it became formally affiliated with the international governing body in 1993. The federation organises national competitions and tournaments, hosts international events, and actively participates in the training and development of athletes and coaches.