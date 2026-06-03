National artist receives recognition at international art symposium [PHOTOS]

3 June 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova has been awarded "Golden Diploma" at the international art symposium held in Kumanovo, North Macedonia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the artist, the symposium once again brought together painters from various countries to engage in a live creative dialogue under the open skies of the Balkans.

Participants focused especially on the historical landmarks of the region: ancient churches and architectural monuments served as rich sources of inspiration for artworks created on-site. The final exhibition showcased the best works, reflecting the artists' observations, impressions, and creative explorations.

The award recognized Narimanbayova's longstanding participation and her significant contribution to the artistic life of the symposium. The honor was presented on the initiative of renowned Macedonian artists Miki Trendafilovski, Vlashko Stoychevski, as well as Stoyche and Emily Tochinovski.

During the symposium, Narimanbayova presented a diptych titled "Baku" and "Willow", where personal memory, cultural identity, and a lively perception of space intertwine. Her works harmoniously complemented the overall artistic dialogue of the exhibition.

"Each participation in Kumanovo is not just a contribution to the symposium," she said, "it is an immersion into a unique artistic space where nature, history, and people merge into a single inspiration."

Asmer Narimanbayova is an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, a laureate of the Arts-Sciences-Lettres Medal of the French Academic Society, head of the Togrul Narimanbayov Association in France, and a member of the UNESCO Community Association. Her works have been displayed in exhibitions, international festivals, and symposiums worldwide.

Her art has been successfully exhibited in prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China, earning international acclaim for her distinctive style and cultural vision.