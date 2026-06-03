Digitalization key to Azerbaijan’s role as regional transit hub, official says

3 June 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Digital transformation is becoming increasingly important for strengthening Azerbaijan's role as a regional transit and logistics hub, AzerNEWS reports, citing Aytan Turabova, Head of the International Transport Operations Division at the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Speaking at the 2nd Caspian International Forum on Transport, Transit and Logistics, Turabova emphasized that both physical infrastructure and digital solutions are essential for enhancing the country's competitiveness in international transport.

According to her, Azerbaijan has pursued a comprehensive approach to connectivity, combining major infrastructure investments with measures aimed at facilitating trade and streamlining transport procedures.

"In order to maintain and strengthen our position as a transit hub, the implementation of digital solutions has become critically important," Turabova said.

She noted that efforts to improve connectivity include both "hard" and "soft" measures. Hard connectivity focuses on the development of physical infrastructure, while soft connectivity encompasses digitalization, trade facilitation and the simplification of transport procedures.

Turabova added that over the past two decades, Azerbaijan has invested heavily in the modernization of its transport network. These investments have included the construction of railways, highways, airports and port infrastructure designed to improve regional and international connectivity.

Among the country's flagship transport projects, Turabova highlighted the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which currently has a cargo capacity of approximately 5 million tons, and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, with a handling capacity of around 15 million tons.

She stressed that while these projects have significantly strengthened Azerbaijan's role in regional transport networks, physical infrastructure alone is not sufficient to ensure the long-term resilience and competitiveness of transport corridors.