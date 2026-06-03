Trump confirms he called Netanyahu 'f***ing crazy'

3 June 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is "f***ing crazy" during their phone conversation on Monday, but claimed that they "worked very well together", AzerNEWS reports.

"I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon," Trump told the New York Post's reporter Miranda Devine in an interview.

"We've worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him," he added.

The US president also expressed his frustration at the possibility of a "side conflict" impacting a larger peace deal, but noted that he thinks he will reach a deal with Iran "fairly quickly." He added that he thinks the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz could remain in place through Labor Day, but that it is "unlikely."