NASA estimated all asteroids surrounding Earth

13 April 2026 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

To date, scientists have discovered approximately 40,000 near-Earth asteroids, and this number continues to grow as observation technologies improve, AzerNEWS reports.

Four years ago, NASA deliberately sent a spacecraft to collide with a small asteroid in order to alter its trajectory. This groundbreaking experiment aimed to demonstrate humanity's ability to protect Earth from potentially dangerous space objects. It became the first real test of planetary defense in history.

As a result of the mission, the small moon asteroid Dimorphos changed its orbit around its larger companion Didymos. Its new orbit became smaller and faster. Moreover, recent studies suggest that this impact may have slightly influenced the motion of the entire system around the Sun.

It is important to note that Dimorphos never posed a real threat to Earth. However, scientists emphasize that if a dangerous object is detected in the future, the success of this experiment provides strong evidence that such threats can be mitigated.

“This study represents a significant step forward in our ability to prevent potential asteroid collisions with Earth,” an international team of researchers wrote in a paper published in the journal Science Advances.

Scientists estimate that more than one million asteroids exist in the Solar System, most of them located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. A special category includes near-Earth asteroids (NEAs), which come relatively close to our planet.

“So far, about 40,000 such objects have been identified, and new discoveries are being made at an increasing rate,” researchers note.

Near-Earth asteroids vary greatly in size, ranging from small rocks to massive bodies over one kilometer in diameter. Objects of this size are of particular interest because they could cause global consequences if they were to collide with Earth.

Potentially hazardous asteroids are defined as those that can approach Earth at a distance of less than 7.5 million kilometers. Scientists believe that many more such objects remain undiscovered, including at least 154 asteroids larger than one kilometer.

Interestingly, space agencies around the world are now developing advanced defense strategies, including not only kinetic impactors like the recent mission but also concepts such as gravity tractors and even laser-based systems.

The study and monitoring of these objects continue as part of international planetary defense programs, ensuring that humanity is better prepared for possible cosmic threats in the future.