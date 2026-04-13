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Monday, April 13, 2026

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expands, but GDP still edges lower

13 April 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expands, but GDP still edges lower
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 29.703 billion manats in the first quarter of 2026, according to official data, reflecting a slight contraction compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

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