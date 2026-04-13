Azerbaijan records 5 percent rise in registered taxpayers
The number of registered taxpayers in Azerbaijan reached 1,696,283 as of April 1 this year, reflecting steady growth in the country’s formal economy, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. This marks a 5.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Individuals continue to make up the vast majority of taxpayers, accounting for...
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