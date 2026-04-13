Just in: US to block maritime access to Iranian ports from April 13

13 April 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose a blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post published on the Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the measure is set to take effect on April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

“The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote.

No further details have been provided regarding the scope or enforcement mechanism of the reported blockade.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions involving Iran and ongoing instability in the region.

As it stands, only UK will not participate in a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, according to local media, following US President Donald Trump’s remarks about blockading the critical shipping route.

"We continue to support freedom of navigation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is urgently needed to support the global economy and the cost of living back home," said a government spokesperson, according to Sky News.

"The Strait of Hormuz must not be subject to tolling," the official added.

The official noted that London is "urgently working" with France and other partners to build a broad coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation.

Trump had earlier said that the UK was sending minesweepers to help clear the strait.

Other European countries are yet to make any decisions.