Azerbaijani youth secure multiple medals at Geneva Int'l Exhibition of Inventions [PHOTOS]

13 April 2026 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani youth have been represented at the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions held at Palexpo Exhibition Centre in Switzerland, AzerNEWS reports.

The country's participation was supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Within the framework of the event, innovative projects covering fields such as engineering, space technologies, medicine, agrotechnology, and unmanned aerial systems were presented.

The Azerbaijani delegation showcased a range of advanced solutions, including "A.I.N.O.S" — a real-time monitoring system for tracking space objects; "Smart Bed System" — an intelligent bed designed to provide medical monitoring and support; "S.O.N.I.A" — an artificial intelligence-based unmanned aerial vehicle for search and rescue operations; and "ECHRON" — a smart agrotechnological system based on soil analysis.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, and based on the evaluation of the international jury, the Azerbaijani national team earned a total of one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals for its five innovative projects.

The Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions is the world's largest, specialized annual event dedicated to inventions, held at Palexpo, Geneva.

Founded in 1972, it showcases patented, new products from inventors, universities, and companies, focusing on commercialization and networking.

Its main goals are to foster innovation, facilitate the exchange of ideas among global inventors, and provide a direct link for turning inventions into profitable products.

The 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions brought together more than 1,000 inventions from 35 countries and regions, drawing over 30,000 visitors.

The event also welcomed around 650 journalists and more than 800 exhibitors, primarily representing universities and companies.