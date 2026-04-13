Vietnam expands southern industry

13 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Vietnam’s southern economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City, has set an ambitious goal to develop 14 new industrial parks (IPs) by 2033, following a smart and environmentally sustainable model, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The planned industrial parks will cover a total area of approximately 3,833 hectares and will be implemented in three phases over the next decade, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority.

At present, the projects remain in the planning stage. The selection of investors will begin once detailed subdivision plans receive official approval, the report noted.

Currently, the city is home to 105 export processing zones and industrial parks, covering more than 50,000 hectares. Of these, 58 are already operational, with an average occupancy rate of around 80 percent, reflecting strong demand from both domestic and international manufacturers.

What makes the upcoming projects particularly noteworthy is their focus on “green” and “smart” development. These industrial parks are expected to integrate advanced technologies such as automated production systems, renewable energy sources, and efficient waste management solutions. Some plans also include the use of digital infrastructure for real-time monitoring of energy consumption and emissions.

This strategy aligns with Vietnam’s broader efforts to attract high-tech industries and reduce environmental impact, while strengthening its position as a key manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.