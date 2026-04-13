Ugandan general demands $1 billion and “most beautiful woman” from Türkiye as in diplomatic engagement

13 April 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

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Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, has made bold demands from Türkiye, including $1 billion and the "most beautiful woman in the country" as his wife. He expressed that Uganda's contributions to regional security efforts have gone unrecognized and believes financial compensation is warranted, AzerNEWS reports.

Kainerugaba has threatened to sever diplomatic ties with Türkiye and to close its embassy in Kampala within 30 days if his demands are not met. In a series of posts on social media platform X, he accused Türkiye of benefiting from various business and infrastructure projects in Somalia, including ports and airports in Mogadishu, while Uganda has shouldered a significant security burden for nearly two decades. Uganda has deployed troops to Somalia as part of African Union missions mostly aimed at combating the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has links to Al-Qaeda.

Kainerugaba argued that Uganda deserves to receive $1 billion from Türkiye as a "security dividend." He stated, "For Türkiye, it's really a simple deal... Either they pay us, or I will close their embassy here. They can reciprocate and shut our embassy in Türkiye as well. No problem." He emphasized that relations between Uganda and Türkiye are serious and should not be trivialized or treated like social media drama. He warned that Uganda could soon cut diplomatic ties with Türkiye, stating, "Forget Twitter games. We will close diplomatic relations with them very soon." Kainerugaba also accused Türkiyeof unfair treatment towards Uganda, remarking, "Who needs a friend who keeps stabbing you in the back?"