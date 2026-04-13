National table tennis player nears Guinness World Record [PHOTOS]

13 April 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Table tennis player Nihad Mammadov is close to entering the Guinness World Records, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation.

The national team member attempted to break the world record for serving a ball into play from a long distance during an event held today at the Shua Sports Complex.

Under the supervision of officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, and international referee Zaur Mikayilov, he successfully performed this action from a distance of 17 meters.

Mammadov's result has been sent by ASTF to the headquarters of the relevant organization, and an official response is expected in approximately 4–8 weeks.

It should be noted that the previous record (16.70 meters) belonged to Turkiye's Osman Gürcü.