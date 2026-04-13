Percussion virtuoso leaves Baku audience in awe [PHOTOS]

13 April 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center has hosted a spectacular concert of percussion virtuoso Jafar Hasanov, a laureate of national and international competitions and recipient of the Uzeyir Hajibayli Prize, AzerNEWS reports.

During the concert titled "The Sound of the Naghara", audiences were presented with outstanding examples of national music and rhythms in both original and contemporary interpretations, including the traditional military dance "Jangi," Ramiz Mirishli's composition "Song of Araz," as well as the folk songs "Qara qaşın vəsməsi" and "Gül açdı," and the piece "Yurd," dedicated to the historic victory in the Karabakh war.

Hasanov was accompanied by the rhythm group Gobustan. The evening also featured performances by Honored Artists Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha) and Chinara Mutallibova (qanun), as well as musicians Ravan Gachayev, Nijat Aslanov, Ismail Zulfugarov, Emin Eminli, Idris Taghiyev, and literary reciter Huseynagha Aslanov.

In conclusion, congratulatory speeches were delivered by People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev, Director and Chief Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, Mustafa Ashurov, and the ensemble's musical director, Mahir Ordubadi.

They congratulated Jafar Hasanov, wishing him continued creative success and noting that he confidently carries forward the traditions of great masters, contributes to the development of national musical heritage, and stands out for his distinctive performance style.

Founded on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the Mugham Center was established in accordance with a presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

Construction of the center began the same year, and the building, recognized today as one of Baku's most distinctive architectural landmarks, officially opened in 2008.

Since then, the Mugham Center has consistently hosted large-scale music festivals and concerts featuring prominent and internationally renowned cultural figures. Alongside its concert activities, the center actively works to strengthen cultural cooperation with countries such as Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and others.

Committed to the preservation and global promotion of Azerbaijani musical heritage, the International Mugham Center continues to expand its activities. Numerous projects are underway aimed at researching, safeguarding, and popularizing the art of mugham.

A landmark achievement was reached in 2025, when the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to receive international status through legislation.

This designation has also played a significant role in improving the social and financial conditions of the center's staff, reinforcing its position as one of Baku's leading concert venues.