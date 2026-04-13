Kazakhstan pushes Middle Corridor upgrade to cut transit times

The Government of Kazakhstan is advancing efforts to improve
efficiency and connectivity along the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, as part of a
broader strategy to strengthen its role in regional logistics,
AzerNEWS reports, citing the government press
service.
According to discussions led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov,
Kazakhstan is currently working to reduce delivery times along the
TITR, introduce through tariffs on the "Altinkol–Poti/Batumi"
route, and integrate digital logistics systems with partners in
Azerbaijan and Georgia.
A major focus of the national transport strategy is large-scale
infrastructure modernization. Kazakhstan is implementing railway
projects covering a total length of approximately 3,900 kilometers.
These projects are aimed at improving capacity, efficiency, and
reliability across the country’s transport network, which serves as
a critical link between Asia and Europe.
During the meeting, Bektenov also highlighted delays in the
acquisition of six container ships intended for the "Aktau–Baku"
route. He instructed relevant agencies to accelerate the deployment
of new vessels to ensure the route’s timely expansion and improved
maritime capacity across the Caspian Sea.
Earlier, Bektenov said that Kazakhstan intends to sign an
agreement with Azerbaijan in 2026 as part of the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.