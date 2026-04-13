Kazakhstan pushes Middle Corridor upgrade to cut transit times

The Government of Kazakhstan is advancing efforts to improve efficiency and connectivity along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its role in regional logistics, AzerNEWS reports, citing the government press service.

According to discussions led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazakhstan is currently working to reduce delivery times along the TITR, introduce through tariffs on the "Altinkol–Poti/Batumi" route, and integrate digital logistics systems with partners in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

A major focus of the national transport strategy is large-scale infrastructure modernization. Kazakhstan is implementing railway projects covering a total length of approximately 3,900 kilometers. These projects are aimed at improving capacity, efficiency, and reliability across the country’s transport network, which serves as a critical link between Asia and Europe.

During the meeting, Bektenov also highlighted delays in the acquisition of six container ships intended for the "Aktau–Baku" route. He instructed relevant agencies to accelerate the deployment of new vessels to ensure the route’s timely expansion and improved maritime capacity across the Caspian Sea.

Earlier, Bektenov said that Kazakhstan intends to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan in 2026 as part of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.