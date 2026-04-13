Azerbaijan to destroy expired munitions in Aghdara district

13 April 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Unserviceable and expired munitions will be safely destroyed at a military training center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district between April 13 and 17, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The disposal operations will be carried out in strict compliance with safety regulations at a designated facility in the region.

The ministry urged residents not to be alarmed by the sound of explosions during the specified period, emphasizing that there is no cause for concern.

“We call on the public not to panic due to the explosion sounds and inform that there is absolutely no reason for worry,” the statement said.

Authorities noted that the planned disposal is part of routine procedures aimed at ensuring the safe elimination of outdated and unusable military ordnance.