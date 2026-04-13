Tashkent to host presentation of Azerbaijani and Uzbek fairy tale books

13 April 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, which operates under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, a presentation of the books "Azerbaijani Tales" and "Uzbek Tales" will take place in Tashkent on April 14, AzerNEWS reports.

The event will take place under the slogan "Children's Literature – The Foundation of Cultural Dialogue."

The publications were prepared as part of a joint project between the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and the Republican Children's Library named after F. Kocharli. Azerbaijani tales have been translated into Uzbek, while Uzbek tales have been translated into Azerbaijani and published accordingly.

The books feature both folk and authorial tales from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Through engaging narratives, they convey universal values such as the triumph of good over evil, friendship, honesty, and the importance of hard work.

As part of the presentation, a special corner dedicated to Azerbaijani literature is also set to be inaugurated at the Republican Children's Library in Uzbekistan.

Such initiatives play an important role in fostering children's interest in reading, enhancing their creative abilities, and strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Note that the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the field of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.