Australia rejects US plan to block Strait of Hormuz

13 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Australia has no plans to participate in a potential United States blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior government official has said, signaling Canberra’s preference for diplomacy over escalation in one of the world’s most strategically vital waterways, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Australia’s Assistant Foreign Minister Matt Thistlethwaite emphasized that negotiations remain the most effective path to long-term stability. He noted that diplomatic engagement would not only help ease tensions but could also ultimately lead to lower fuel prices for Australian consumers.

“Our view is that the best way to achieve lasting peace—and, in turn, reduce fuel costs for Australians—is through dialogue,” Thistlethwaite said.

The remarks come amid rising tensions following an announcement by Donald Trump on April 12. The U.S. president declared that Washington would move to block the Strait of Hormuz after key agreements with Iran were reportedly breached.

According to Trump, the U.S. Navy has been instructed to monitor and detain vessels paying duties to Iran in international waters, as well as to conduct mine-clearing operations in the area.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf to global markets, is a critical artery for the world’s oil supply. Any disruption to shipping in the region risks significant consequences for global energy markets, raising concerns among U.S. allies and trading partners alike.

Australia’s decision to stay out of the proposed blockade highlights a broader divergence in approach, with Canberra prioritizing de-escalation and economic stability over direct military involvement.