CENTCOM announces blockade of all Iranian ports

13 April 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that its forces will begin enforcing a maritime blockade targeting all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports, in accordance with a proclamation issued by the U.S. President, AzerNEWS reports.

The measure is scheduled to take effect on April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

According to CENTCOM, the blockade will apply to maritime traffic of all nations operating in and out of Iranian ports and coastal areas. This includes ports located along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The enforcement will be carried out impartially, regardless of a vessel’s nationality, as part of a broader effort to regulate maritime activity linked to Iran.

At the same time, CENTCOM emphasized that freedom of navigation will not be restricted for vessels transiting the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, provided they are traveling to or from non-Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.