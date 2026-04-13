UK will not join US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

13 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The UK will not participate in a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, according to local media, following US President Donald Trump’s remarks about blockading the critical shipping route, AzerNEWS reports.

"We continue to support freedom of navigation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is urgently needed to support the global economy and the cost of living back home," said a government spokesperson, according to Sky News.

"The Strait of Hormuz must not be subject to tolling," the official added.

The official noted that London is "urgently working" with France and other partners to build a broad coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation.

Trump had earlier said that the UK was sending minesweepers to help clear the strait.