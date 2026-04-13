Carpet Museum expands international partnership [PHOTOS]

13 April 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A high-level Azerbaijani museum delegation has paid an official visit to Kazakhstan to strengthen cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

By invitation of the Union of Kazakh Ethnodesigners, the leadership of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum visited Almaty.

During the visit, Museum Director Amina Malikova, Scientific Secretary Khadija Asadova, and Head of the Children's Museum Department Tarana Aliyeva took part in the international scientific and practical seminar titled "Science, Traditions and Innovation: Humanitarian Integration and Education."

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Kazakhstan State Museum of Arts named after Abilkhan Kasteev reached an agreement on regular professional exchange by signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document envisions the development of effective bilateral cooperation in science and culture and opens promising opportunities for joint exhibitions, research, and creative projects. The heads of the museums, Amina Melikova and Gulaim Zhumabekova, emphasized that this step will not only strengthen inter-museum ties but also make a significant contribution to cultural partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

In addition to the Abilkhan Kasteev Museum of Arts, the Carpet Museum delegation also visited the National Central Museum of Kazakhstan and the Almaty Museum of Arts, where they discussed potential areas of future cooperation with their leadership.

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is one of the country's most important cultural institutions dedicated to preserving, researching, and promoting the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, which is recognized as a key element of national heritage and has been inscribed on UNESCO's lists of intangible cultural heritage.

The museum was established in 1967, and today it houses a rich and diverse collection of more than 10,000 exhibits, including rare carpets, carpet-making tools, national costumes, jewelry, and works of applied art that reflect different historical schools of Azerbaijani carpet weaving.

In recent years, the museum has built strong partnerships with leading museums and cultural organizations abroad by organizing and participating in exhibitions in more than 30 countries, including across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

These international projects allow Azerbaijani carpet art to be showcased to global audiences while also enabling academic collaboration in conservation, textile research, and museum studies.

Under the leadership of Director Amina Malikova, the institution has continued to develop its international profile through memoranda of understanding and joint initiatives with foreign museums, such as cooperation agreements with institutions in Kazakhstan that support joint exhibitions, research projects, and professional exchange.

These efforts reflect a broader strategy to position Azerbaijani carpet art within global museum networks and strengthen cultural diplomacy through shared heritage initiatives.

The museum's international activity plays a key role in promoting Azerbaijani cultural identity worldwide while fostering long-term cooperation with partner institutions, researchers, and artists across different countries.