Iran warns that no Gulf port safe if US imposes blockade

13 April 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Monday that if the security of Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, then "no port" in those areas will be "safe", AzerNEWS reports

"The criminal US's imposition of restrictions on the movement of vessels in international waters is an illegal act and amounts to piracy," the Iranian military said. "If the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman will be safe," it added.

The IRGC spokesperson also said that no "enemy-affiliated" vessels will have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and that, "given the continued threats from the enemy," Iran will implement a "permanent mechanism" to control the critical waterway.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose a blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post published on the Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the measure is set to take effect on April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

“The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote.

No further details have been provided regarding the scope or enforcement mechanism of the reported blockade.