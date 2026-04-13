Ilham Aliyev appoints Orkhan Sattarov as Press Secretary of Azerbaijan President
Orkhan Sattarov has been appointed press secretary to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The decree comes into force on the date of its signing.
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