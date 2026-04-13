European gas prices surge amid Trump’s Hormuz blockade threat, boosting Azerbaijan’s export outlook
European natural gas prices have surged sharply amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly following statements by US President Donald Trump regarding a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports. At around 10:00 Baku time, gas futures at the Dutch TTF hub, Europe’s benchmark market, climbed by 7 percent to $570 per 1,000 cubic meters, reflecting growing concerns over supply disruptions. According to Bloomberg, prices accelerated after Washington signaled plans for a full-scale blockade of the key maritime chokepoint, through which a significant share of global energy supplies pass...
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