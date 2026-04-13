European gas prices surge amid Trump’s Hormuz blockade threat, boosting Azerbaijan’s export outlook

13 April 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

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European natural gas prices have surged sharply amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly following statements by US President Donald Trump regarding a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports. At around 10:00 Baku time, gas futures at the Dutch TTF hub, Europe’s benchmark market, climbed by 7 percent to $570 per 1,000 cubic meters, reflecting growing concerns over supply disruptions. According to Bloomberg, prices accelerated after Washington signaled plans for a full-scale blockade of the key maritime chokepoint, through which a significant share of global energy supplies pass...

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