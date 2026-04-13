Pasha Bank targets 30–40% dividend payout as IPO subscription begins

13 April 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

PASHA Bank plans to distribute a minimum of 30–40 percent of its profits as dividends to investors on an annual basis, according to the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Murad Suleymanov, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the launch of the bank’s initial public offering (IPO), Suleymanov noted that while final dividend decisions rest with shareholders, the bank is committed to maintaining a strong payout policy.

“We have paid dividends of about 60 percent in the last 2–3 years. Our promise to shareholders is a minimum of 30–40 percent,” he said, adding that the next dividend payments are expected in June–July this year.

The IPO subscription officially began today at 11:00, marking the first time PASHA Bank shares are being offered to the public.

A total of 932,926 ordinary registered shares representing 5 percent of the bank’s capital are available to investors. The initial offering price has been set at 55 AZN (approximately $32.4) per share. No maximum purchase limit has been установлен, while a minimum purchase threshold applies.

During the subscription period, which runs from April 13 to May 12, 2026, investors will also receive an annual return of 5 percent on advance payments.

The share placement is being conducted through the Baku Stock Exchange, with participation available via PASHA Bank’s own platforms, the Birbank Invest app, and leading underwriters including PASHA Kapital, ABB Invest, Unicapital, and Leobank.

Investors can also participate physically through branches of PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank, and Unibank, as well as at the PASHA Kapital office.