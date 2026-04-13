Azerbaijan moves to expand defense cooperation with Ethiopia

13 April 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan is set to deepen its international defense alliances, as a draft law approving a bilateral agreement on military cooperation with Ethiopia has been submitted to the Milli Majlis, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, the document provides for the ratification of the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.” The draft will be reviewed at a meeting of the parliament’s Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations scheduled for April 14.

The move comes as Azerbaijan continues to expand its defense diplomacy and modernize its armed forces. In recent years, the country has significantly increased military spending, allocating over $3 billion annually to defense and security, with a focus on advanced technologies, unmanned systems, and modernization of its armed forces following the 44-day war.

Azerbaijan’s defense industry has also grown steadily, with rising domestic production of military equipment and expanding cooperation with international partners, particularly in areas such as training, logistics, and joint exercises.

For its part, Ethiopia, one of Africa’s largest military powers, has been actively seeking to modernize its defense sector and diversify partnerships beyond traditional allies. Ethiopia has the largest military budget in East Africa and 5th on the Continent with a defense budget of $3.7 billion